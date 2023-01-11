MLK Day of Service work party at North City Park Monday
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
North City Park 19201 10th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
On Monday, January 16, you are invited to join us in North City Park from 10am to 1pm to continue our volunteer community effort to make this the best Family Friendly Forest in North City!!
On this day we would like to form into teams to either
Dress for the weather. Bring work gloves if you have them (we have some to lend you if you don't have them). We'll have all the other tools you'll need.
- Lay down mulch on newly planted areas, or
- help build the small trail through an area designated as an Interpretive woodland garden, or
- survey the 4 acre park for recent storm damage, freeing our young native plants from fallen limbs.
We will have water to drink but if you are planning on being in the Park for the full three hours you may want to bring a snack. There are no restroom facilities in the Park. We can direct you to the closest public facility.
Sign in at the canopy at the Park entrance and we'll get you connected with a work team of your choice! Park along the park fence line on 10th Ave NE or in the North City School Parking lot. North City Park is located at 19201 10th Avenue NE Shoreline.
Advance sign up is appreciated. North City Park/ GreenShoreline
