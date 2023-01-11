MLK Day of Service work party at North City Park Monday

Join other volunteers to lay down mulch on newly planted areas, or, help build the small trail through an area designated as an Interpretive woodland garden, or survey the four acre park for recent storm damage, freeing our young native plants from fallen limbs.



On Monday, January 16, you are invited to join us in North City Park from 10am to 1pm to continue our volunteer community effort to make this the best Family Friendly Forest in North City!!





Lay down mulch on newly planted areas, or

help build the small trail through an area designated as an Interpretive woodland garden, or

survey the 4 acre park for recent storm damage, freeing our young native plants from fallen limbs.





The MLK Day of Service has grown during the last quarter-century and its impact has increased as more Americans embrace the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities. Come to North City Park and become a part of this tradition!

On this day we would like to form into teams to eitherDress for the weather. Bring work gloves if you have them (we have some to lend you if you don't have them). We'll have all the other tools you'll need.