Jobs: ShoreLake Arts Education Director

Education Director

$57,000 - $65,000 annually, commensurate with experience.

Permanent, full-time position with local arts organization.

Working under the direction of the Executive Director, the Education Manager is responsible for:

● Setting the strategic direction of arts education programming;

● Managing education programs, including After School Enrichment and Pay What You Can classes,

summer & one-day camps, teen and adult classes and workshops, and hands-on art at community

events;

● Developing new education programming that meets community needs, achieves financial and

service goals, and advances the mission of ShoreLake Arts;

● Recruiting, managing, and directing the work of teaching artists;

● Collaborating with strategic partners and building new strategic partnerships; and

● Creating, maintaining, and reporting program budgets and service data in line with organizational

budgets and goals.



