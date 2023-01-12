Jobs: ShoreLake Arts Education Director

Thursday, January 12, 2023

ShoreLake Arts
Education Director
$57,000 - $65,000 annually, commensurate with experience.
Permanent, full-time position with local arts organization.

Working under the direction of the Executive Director, the Education Manager is responsible for:
● Setting the strategic direction of arts education programming;
● Managing education programs, including After School Enrichment and Pay What You Can classes,
summer & one-day camps, teen and adult classes and workshops, and hands-on art at community
events;
● Developing new education programming that meets community needs, achieves financial and
service goals, and advances the mission of ShoreLake Arts;
● Recruiting, managing, and directing the work of teaching artists;
● Collaborating with strategic partners and building new strategic partnerships; and
● Creating, maintaining, and reporting program budgets and service data in line with organizational
budgets and goals.



 

