Metro proposes bus route changes to serve light rail stations - take the survey

Detail from map of proposed bus routes from Metro

As Sound Transit extends Link light rail north to five new stations in coming years, King County Metro is working to improve public transportation for communities in northwest King County and southwest Snohomish County.



“With Link light rail’s five new stations under construction from Northgate to Lynnwood, we’re delivering on our vision to build a world-class regional transit network connecting millions more people with reliable, carbon-free transportation,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine, who also serves as Sound Transit Board Chair. “The mobility needs of our communities are a top priority and have shaped the initial planning. Now, we are seeking public guidance to ensure the voices of our riders are heard as we expand and improve Metro bus service to connect to our newest light rail stations.”

We invite you to learn more and take our survey on these proposed bus routes by March 10.



What we’ve heard so far



When we surveyed the communities around the coming north King and South Snohomish County stations in 2022, we heard it’s currently difficult to travel east-west across this area, and improving these options is important. People also told us they value more all-day bus service instead of peak-only service, and that longer travel time is a barrier to more transit usage.



Other community priorities included

Transferring between modes should be convenient, accessible and reliable.

Night owl service is important for those traveling later in the evening.

There are destinations and neighborhoods in the area that don't currently have transit service.

Our proposed bus route changes



Based on what we heard from the public and our partners in our first round of engagement, we are proposing bus route changes to

Create new east-west connections to light rail and community destinations.

Provide more all-day service instead of peak-only service.

Add additional service on nights and weekends.

These proposed route changes incorporate feedback from our first survey, conversations with community-based organizations, and in-depth review and input from our community board and key partners, including other transit agencies.



to review each route in detail.



We'll use your feedback on these potential routes to create a final bus service proposal for community review later this year.





Working in collaboration with Sound Transit, Community Transit, and other partners, Metro is developing potential bus route improvements to meet residents’ priority transportation needs as new light rail stations open in 2024.