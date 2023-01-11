Bloodworks Northwest declares Emergency Blood Shortage

Facing a severe blood shortage, Bloodworks Northwest is issuing a “Code Red” emergency asking everyone who is eligible and feeling healthy to fill immediate appointments to give blood.





A Code Red is declared after four consecutive days of emergency levels.



Same day blood donation appointments are available at most locations. Right now, universal Type O blood is extremely important, especially for trauma and emergency situations when the patient’s blood type in unknown.









All regions of the U.S. are currently experiencing a shortage, so assistance from other centers is uncertain or minimal.



Responding to emergencies requires blood that is already collected, tested, on the shelves, and ready for immediate use by first responders and medical staff.



39% of the population has O+ blood, and only 9% of the population has O- blood. You do not need to know your blood type to become a blood donor.



It takes about an hour to give blood from check-in to post-donation cookie. Information about who can donate and where, is available at



Bloodworks Donor Centers and Blood Drives



Showing up for the donation appointment is just as important as making it. People not showing up to appointments impacts the ability to collect enough blood. For assistance finding an appointment or to reschedule, call 800-398-7888.













Hospitals have been advised to conserve the limited onsite supplies to maintain a supply for emergencies, especially Type O blood and platelets.