Through this interactive, in-person workshop, you will learn about traditions surrounding the Lunar New Year.





The pre-festival preparation and celebration last over a month. You will also be invited to attend the Shoreline Community College Lunar New Year Celebration event in February.





For everyone including students 8+ with adult.





1/21 | 2:00 – 4:00pm | Saturday (1) | Fee: $29 | Professor Ke | Location: 1500 Building, Room 1515, Shoreline CC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133