In spite of pandemics and lockdowns, Music4Life has continued its tireless work to provide musical instruments to schools for the use of students whose families may not be able to afford the rental fees.





Music4Life has an active program for Shoreline Schools under the leadership of Ken Noreen.





Following is the annual report from Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO David Endicott.





As David says in his report, during September, October, and November, Music4Life delivered seven instruments to Shoreline Public Schools.