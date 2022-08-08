Sally Yamasaki: Gratitude for a beautiful evening

Neighbors enjoying the night at Battle of the Bands

Photo by Sally Yamasaki

By Sally Yamasaki





There are moments in life where you feel such a high level of positivity in your community that you forget all about the woes of the world and just feel joy. That moment was Saturday night at the Shorelake Arts Battle of the Bands held in Lake Forest Park’s Animal Acres Park.





JAMN take their turn on stage

Photo by Sally Yamasaki An audience of all ages, from young children, teenagers, young adults, and yes - us senior citizens - gathered together in our local park to listen to Five Bands "battling" to win first prize.





It almost seemed a misnomer to call it a battle as all of the bands were grateful and supportive of each other as artists who all shared a common love of expressing themselves with music.





Children's dance-off photo by Sally Yamasaki



As I watched the children dancing with their unrestrained delight enveloping the audience with their exuberance, I felt grateful to ShoreLake Arts and the City of Lake Forest Park for providing us with this beautiful evening.








