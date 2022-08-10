Parkwood Elementary is home to "Discovery Forest" by artist Sumi Wu
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
|Discovery Forest artwork and photo by Sumi Wu
Parkwood Elementary is home to "Discovery Forest" by artist Sumi Wu, in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission.
"Discovery Forest" asks you to see how individual, small elements contribute to the larger overall imagery of the artwork. The artwork is made of seven, six-sided, painted steel columns with small cut out shapes throughout.
As you walk around the balcony level at the school, the columns create different scenes. Small-scale images of nature native to the Pacific Northwest add up to form the larger imagery.
You can learn more about the piece and Sumi Wu, including a time-lapse video of the installation here:
https://www.arts.wa.gov/my-public-art-portal/
Committee members who brought this art to Parkwood were:
- Solie Calhoun, Parkwood Student
- Tainia Tuilevuka, Parkwood Student
- Christian Mason, Parkwood Parent
- Laura King, Shoreline School District Art TOSA
- Taylor Seda, Parkwood Multi-lingual Learner Teacher
- Jimena Lozoya, Parkwood Registrar/Secretary
- Carl Yost, Parkwood Music Teacher
- Ann Torres, Parkwood Principal
- Marla Miller, Shoreline School District Deputy Superintendent
- Chuck Zimmer, Art in Public Places Program Manager
