Parkwood Elementary is home to "Discovery Forest" by artist Sumi Wu

Discovery Forest artwork and photo by Sumi Wu

"Discovery Forest" asks you to see how individual, small elements contribute to the larger overall imagery of the artwork. The artwork is made of seven, six-sided, painted steel columns with small cut out shapes throughout.









You can learn more about the piece and Sumi Wu, including a time-lapse video of the installation here:

https://www.arts.wa.gov/my-public-art-portal/



As you walk around the balcony level at the school, the columns create different scenes. Small-scale images of nature native to the Pacific Northwest add up to form the larger imagery.



Solie Calhoun, Parkwood Student

Tainia Tuilevuka, Parkwood Student

Christian Mason, Parkwood Parent

Laura King, Shoreline School District Art TOSA

Taylor Seda, Parkwood Multi-lingual Learner Teacher

Jimena Lozoya, Parkwood Registrar/Secretary

Carl Yost, Parkwood Music Teacher

Ann Torres, Parkwood Principal

Marla Miller, Shoreline School District Deputy Superintendent

Chuck Zimmer, Art in Public Places Program Manager

Committee members who brought this art to Parkwood were:



