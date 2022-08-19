King County Elections certifies August Primary Election
Friday, August 19, 2022
550,000 voters returned their ballots, marking a countywide turnout of 39%.
47.6% of ballots were returned by mail and 52.1% were returned to one of KCE’s 76 secure drop boxes located across the county. 0.3% were returned by overseas and services voters via email or fax.
Final results are available on the King County Elections website, as are an election summary report and reconciliation report. Precinct level results are available.
The results were certified during Tuesday’s Canvassing Board meeting with no discrepancies in reconciliation. Board members Julie Wise, Stephanie Cirkovich, and Susan Slonecker presided over the election’s certification. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube or Facebook.
One race is headed to a mandatory machine recount: Legislative District 47, State Senate
Washington state law requires a machine recount when there is a difference of less than 2,000 votes AND also less than 0.50% of the total number of votes for both candidates.
Recount activities for that race will begin on Friday, August 19 at 9am. The recount will be certified by the King County Canvassing Board on Wednesday, August 31 at 1pm. The certification meeting will be livestreamed on King County Elections’ Facebook page.
