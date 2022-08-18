King County Council approves $5 million in funding for youth mental health

The King County Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to allocate $5 million in Mental Illness and Drug Dependency (MIDD) funds to help and support young people with mental and behavioral health conditions.

The measure was sponsored by King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Girmay Zahilay, and Reagan Dunn.





“It’s clear to any parent across this country and here in King County that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated an existing youth mental health crisis,” Dembowski said.





“Many of the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 disproportionately harmed our young people. We’ve seen drastic increases in suicides, attempted suicides, and mental-health related ER visits. I am proud that the Council acted and look forward to expeditiously getting these funds into the community to help our young people.”