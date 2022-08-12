Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Indoor Playground Attendant

First review of applications: 8/22/2022

GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The Indoor Playground Attendant is an on-going, non-benefited position. The program runs September through June, Monday/Wednesday/Friday at the City of Shoreline Spartan Recreation Center. Start date is Sept. 12, 2022. The attendant will work 1-3 days/week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), 3.5 hours/day, 9:00 AM -12:30 PM.Scope of Work:Monitor the Indoor Playground program, an open play program for toddlers and preschoolers that is held daily in the Spartan Recreation Center gymnasium.