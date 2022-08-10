Ceremony in Lake Forest Park marks the anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb with prayers for Peace
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
|Rev. Senji Kanaeda makes offerings of incense and water
Photo by Karol Milner
The Lake Forest Park portion of the Peace Walk began at the Peace Pole at the corner of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
|The Peace Pole photo by Karol Milner
The Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island made offerings of incense, and water to quench the thirst of atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima, Japan in 1945.
|Peace Ceremony photo by Karol Milner
Over 20 people then walked the seven miles to Green Lake as part of the annual Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk.
At Green Lake they joined with others for the annual floating lantern ceremony on the lake.
