Briarcrest Neighborhood Great Giveaway Saturday
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
|Households are still signing up to give things away in Briarcrest
YOU’RE INVITED TO BRIARCREST’S NEW SUMMER HAPPENING!
The Briarcrest Neighborhood Association is excited to announce the
BRIARCREST NEIGHBORHOOD GREAT GIVEAWAY!
(It's like a community yard sale, only everything is free!)
When: SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 9:00am to 3:00pm
Where: Many Briarcrest homes…22 at last count!Do you live in Briarcrest? Would you like to join in the fun as a "Giver"? Declutter ruthlessly while bringing joy to others!
Contact Devra Gartenstein at quirkygourmet@gmail.com to get on the map! Provide your street address and the types of items you’ll have available – e.g. clothing (give size range), toys, books for kids or adults, DVDs, tools, kitchen items, furniture, etc.
Of course, "Givers" need "Receivers" so everyone from everywhere is invited to come discover the Briarcrest neighborhood, meet some new friends, and rummage for that one-of-a-kind treasure!
Click on this link to be taken to the Briarcrest Neighborhood Great Giveaway map:
https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/2/edit?mid=1OJA8Cjw0As_RjaJV0-p9NkW3egjeT6ZQ&usp=sharing
When the map opens, you can click on each participating address to discover what treasures they have on offer. Be sure to click “…18 more” to see all 22 givers!
See you Saturday! :-)
