Briarcrest Neighborhood Great Giveaway Saturday

Households are still signing up to give things away in Briarcrest





YOU’RE INVITED TO BRIARCREST’S NEW SUMMER HAPPENING!

The Briarcrest Neighborhood Association is excited to announce the





BRIARCREST NEIGHBORHOOD GREAT GIVEAWAY!

(It's like a community yard sale, only everything is free!)





When: SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 9:00am to 3:00pm





Where: Many Briarcrest homes…22 at last count!



Contact Devra Gartenstein at



Of course, "Givers" need "Receivers" so everyone from everywhere is invited to come discover the Briarcrest neighborhood, meet some new friends, and rummage for that one-of-a-kind treasure!



Click on this link to be taken to the Briarcrest Neighborhood Great Giveaway map:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/2/edit?mid=1OJA8Cjw0As_RjaJV0-p9NkW3egjeT6ZQ&usp=sharing



When the map opens, you can click on each participating address to discover what treasures they have on offer. Be sure to click “…18 more” to see all 22 givers!



See you Saturday! :-)







Contact Devra Gartenstein at quirkygourmet@gmail.com to get on the map! Provide your street address and the types of items you’ll have available – e.g. clothing (give size range), toys, books for kids or adults, DVDs, tools, kitchen items, furniture, etc.Of course, "Givers" need "Receivers" so everyone from everywhere is invited to come discover the Briarcrest neighborhood, meet some new friends, and rummage for that one-of-a-kind treasure!Click on this link to be taken to the Briarcrest Neighborhood Great Giveaway map:When the map opens, you can click on each participating address to discover what treasures they have on offer. Be sure to click “…18 more” to see all 22 givers!See you Saturday! :-)

Do you live in Briarcrest? Would you like to join in the fun as a "Giver"? Declutter ruthlessly while bringing joy to others!