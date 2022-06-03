Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)

Friday, June 3, 2022

WSDOT
Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$34,498 - $45,561 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. 

As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service to both WSDOT employees and the public, providing complex clerical support and assistance as needed. This position will also assist with other administrative duties in support of the Administrative Services division and the region.

Job description and application



