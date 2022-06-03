After one of the best seasons on record, eight Shorewood tennis players compete at State Championships

l-r The boys' team of Ethan Farley, Blake Gettmann, David Lin, and Ben Borgida were League and District champions who competed at the State Tournament









The team of boys and girls League and District champions were Ethan Farley, Blake Gettmann, David Lin, Ben Borgida, Emily Lin, Rylie Gettmann, Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold. Girls District 1 Champions.l-r: Sophia Serwold, Lindsay Rand, Rylie Gettmann, Coach Arnie Moreno, Emma Nelson, Emma Okamura, Emily Lin. Serwold, Rand, Gettmann, and Lin competed at State

The first day of matches started with all of the players facing tough opponents for their first round.





Emily Lin and doubles teams Rand / Serwold, Farley / Gettmann, and D. Lin / Borgida, won their first matches while the rest of the Shorewood team rallied to win their second-round matches.





The second round pitted them against many players from the always tough Metro schools, Lakeside and Seattle Prep or Mercer Island.





The third round featured the very top players advancing and all needed one more win in consolations to have a chance to win a medal.





State Medal winners and coaches. l-r: Girls JV Coach April Thompson, Boys JV Coach Rebecca Moreno, Blake Gettmann, Rylie Gettmann, Ethan Farley, Coach Arnie Moreno.

The top eight placers win WIAA tennis medals. Rylie Gettman in singles and Ethan Farley / Blake Gettmann raised their level of play to win two more matches and play in a consolation final. The top eight placers win WIAA tennis medals. Rylie Gettman in singles and Ethan Farley / Blake Gettmann raised their level of play to win two more matches and play in a consolation final.





Ethan Farley, Blake Gettmann and Riley Gettmann earned 8th place medals to cap their amazing seasons.





Returning next year will be junior Blake Gettmann for the boys' team, sophomore Emily Lin, freshman Rylie Gettmann, juniors Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold.





Next year's Shorewood tennis teams will return two very strong teams.

The boys' team will add very good JV players and will be considered a favorite to win the league.

The girls team returns the complete young team that set a record for total individual season wins, winning 87 and losing only 4 and a two-year record of 23-0, undefeated WesCo 3A league and District 1 champions and also a top favorite to repeat as league and District champions.

All of the Shorewood players gave it all they had in every match and hit many incredible shots and displayed why they earned the elite distinction of becoming a state tournament player. l-r, top row: Sophia Serwold, Lindsay Rand, David Lin, Ben Borgida, Ethan Farley, Blake Gettmann, Emily Lin, Rylie Gettmann.seated l-r: Coach April Thompson, Coach Rebecca Moreno, Coach Arnie Moreno. Photo by Kristi Lin

The boys team placed 8th in state team standings and the girls team placed 7th.



The Fall and Spring tennis seasons were amazing to watch and even more fun to coach, according to Coach Arnie Moreno.

The Shorewood tennis players proved they could give any player or team from Seattle Metro and other state top teams all they could handle. Coach Moreno felt that the Shorewood players gained a lot of respect from other teams and their sportsmanship, win or lose, was always respectful to their opponents.





Coach Moreno's favorite saying to all of the Shorewood players is "Tennis is a lifetime sport for a lifetime of fun."





--Sports Desk











Shorewood tennis, boys' and girls' teams, competed with the top players from across the state at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) State Tennis Tournament May 27-28, 2022 in Richland, WA.