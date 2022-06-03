Letter to the Editor: Take the City Survey on the new sidewalk for 20th Ave NW
Friday, June 3, 2022
The New Sidewalk Program was approved by Shoreline voters in 2018 by a narrow vote of 52% to 48%, and is funded by a City sales tax. There are 12 specific sidewalk installations in this program. The sidewalk design for 20th Ave NW between 190th and 195th Streets is 60% complete and the City is currently conducting a survey to gain citizen input to the design. The current design is a bi-directional shared sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists and is 8' between 190th and 193rd then widening to 10' to 195th.
Community concerns about the proposed design are: 1) the proposed shared-use between pedestrians and cyclists, 2) that mature trees are at risk, especially those at the entrance of the park at 190th St, and 3) that the current design does not adequately address the problem of speeding vehicular traffic.
A continuous 8' sidewalk on 20th Ave would be in compliance with the Shoreline Engineering Development manual and would allow adequate space for bi-directional pedestrian traffic including those with disabilities and small children on bikes/ trikes. Cyclists would continue to share the road with vehicles. The money saved could be used to address the speeding traffic.
Additionally, the City needs to make a good-faith effort on sidewalk designs and construction methods that will keep the mature trees along 20th Ave intact and healthy. We are losing far too many of our mature trees to development and construction.
The survey for 20th Ave NW sidewalk will be available until June 25. Take the survey now and provide your input.
Carla Carroll
Shoreline
