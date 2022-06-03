Jobs: WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker 2

Friday, June 3, 2022

WSDOT
Highway Maintenance Worker 2
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$55,020 - $66,999 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking to fill multiple Highway Maintenance Worker 2 vacancies in Shoreline, WA supporting the vast transportation infrastructure of Northwest Washington. 

The selected candidate will assist with the area’s maintenance and repair of the state highways and highway structures to ensure the traveling public's safety. Some of the work includes asphalt and concrete maintenance, traffic control, repair and installation of guardrail and signs, as well as culvert and drainage maintenance. 

Working in the maintenance area requires responsible, safety-minded individuals to perform a variety of journey-level labor tasks and operate highway equipment and tools. This opportunity is perfect for someone who enjoys working with their hands and enjoys working outdoors.

Job description and application



