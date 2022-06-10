Spring Into Action Fair this Saturday, June 11 showcases nonprofits that provide help for residents





Looking for sources to help your family through life? The Spring Into Action Fair showcases a variety of non-profit organizations that will display and make presentations that should interest many Shoreline area families and residents with various needs.





This free event will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. There will also be games and activities for children available.

The participating organizations include:

Jacob’s Well – http://www.visionhouse.org

Navigators – http://www.navigators.org

Prison Mission Association – http://www.prisionmission.org

Shoreline Community Care – http://www.shorelinecommunitycare.org

Shoreline Fire Department– www.shorelinefire.com Plus:

Awana – http://www.pnwawana.org

Child Evangelism Fellowship – http://www.cefking.org

Grace Christian University – http://www.gracechristian.edu

Women’s Missionary Fellowship – 206-363-1466

Plus:

“This event will help families in the Shoreline area to become more aware of the opportunities within the community to help keep this a great place to live,” stated Nancy Herr, chair of the event. She added, “It’s a great time to explore resources available to our extended neighbors.” Over 300 people enjoyed the grand opening of Vision House’s grand opening of Jacob’s Well in 2013, providing a welcoming home for homeless mothers and their children. Two of the participants, Bill Bear of Shoreline Community Care, and Venetia Vango of Vision House/Jacobs Well will be speaking at the Men’s Breakfast at 8:00am, prior to the Spring Fair, as well as later in the day for the public.

The event is hosted by Berean Bible Church, located at 1st NE and North 185th Street in Shoreline, and is open to anyone. Free parking is available on both east and west side of the church.



In addition to the exhibits and presentations during the day, there will be a drawing for a hand-tied quilt made by the ladies of Berean, plus a picnic lunch and live music beginning at 12:00 Noon.



Shoreline Fire Department will have a fire engine on-site to explore and information for services that SFD provides the community. All are welcome from the Shoreline and area communities. For additional information, contact Berean Bible Church at 206-363-1466 or Nancy at 206-714-0404.








