Shoreline Walks - North City and Echo Lake parks this Saturday

Walk across the 195th Street pedestrian bridge and the 185th Street bridge near the new link light rail station. Walk through Sky Acres, North City Park, and Shoreline Park. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate for some rough trails. Meet at the Shoreline Stadium parking lot, at the south end of the stadium off NE 185th Street near 5th Ave NE.Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (bumpy trails)Meet at: Shoreline Stadium Parking Lot, Located west of Spartan Recreation Center on 185th. Parking lot located on NE 185th St.Walk Leader: DanSHORELINE WALKSExplore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.