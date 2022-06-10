Shoreline Walks - North City and Echo Lake parks this Saturday
Friday, June 10, 2022
Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hours
Walk Rating: Moderate (bumpy trails)
Meet at: Shoreline Stadium Parking Lot, Located west of Spartan Recreation Center on 185th. Parking lot located on NE 185th St.
Walk Leader: Dan
SHORELINE WALKS
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Volunteer leaders are welcome. Here is information about what that involves.
