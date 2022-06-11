Jobs: Executive Director Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
As of June 1, 2022 Joe Abken accepted a new position as Society Manager at the Bellevue Botanic Garden.
We will deeply miss him but look forward to seeing what magic he makes on the other side of the lake! Therefore, we are looking to hire a new Executive Director to offer an opportunity to continue the good work Joe seeded at the Garden.
Kruckeberg Botanic GardenExecutive Director Job Description
Job Title: Executive Director
Category: Exempt
Location: Shoreline WA
Date: June 2022
Salary: $65,000-67,000 DOE
SUMMARY:
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a four-acre public garden in the City of Shoreline that operates as a non-profit foundation. It is a living collection of over 2000 native and rare plants that serves as a gathering place for the community to learn, be inspired, and feel connected to the natural world.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is looking to hire a full-time Executive Director to manage the day-to-day operations of the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and property. This will include supervision of garden and educational program staff. The Executive Director, in collaboration with the board of directors, develops short- and long-term goals aligned with a strategic plan that requires fundraising for day-to-day operational funds. In addition, the Executive Director will be the face of the Garden within the larger community, with Foundation donors, and key partners such as the City of Shoreline, as well as many local nonprofits and horticultural organizations in the region.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with the board and staff to identify, prioritize, and successfully accomplish strategic goals, meet operational needs, maintain the budget, and fulfill the Foundation’s mission.
- Lead all aspects of the Foundation's day-to-day operations, including supervising the staff and volunteers.
- Develop and implement strategies for sustainable revenue development and fundraising, and foster and maintain major donor relationships.
- Work with the City of Shoreline to support the Garden’s infrastructure needs and major projects that advance the vision of the Garden.
- Manage the onsite MsK rare plant nursery to maintain inventory and merchandise, including identifying and maintaining relationships with local wholesale nurseries.
- Oversee the Program Manager and adult and children’s educational programming at the garden.
- Implement strategies, policies, and practices with the board, staff, and volunteers ensuring organizational effectiveness.
- Manage a dedicated team of staff and volunteers. Ensure they have the necessary tools, skills, and information. Create a collaborative and supportive environment where teams work well together.
- Work collaboratively with the City of Shoreline to best utilize the resources of the Foundation and City of Shoreline to maintain, expand, and develop the Garden.
- Manage the overall financial systems and controls.
- Provide excellent customer service and act as an ambassador for Foundation and Garden to visitors, donors, board, staff, volunteers, and partners.
- Be active and visible in the community to increase awareness of the organization and its mission.
- Supervise garden staff and volunteers in the care and maintenance of the grounds and plant collection using sustainable/organic horticultural practices
- Enhance the aesthetics of the garden that include permanent sculptures
- Manage the curated plant collection with documentation in IrisBG database
- Partner with the City of Shoreline in the maintenance and updating of garden facilities including the construction of an ADA accessible ramp in 2023
- Lead Garden tours
- Oversee the Program Manager’s yearly plan for children’s programming, which includes curriculum, scheduled classes, field trips, and camps.
- Collaborate with the Program Manager to develop adult programming.
- Increase revenue from annual fundraising events and activities to align with the Foundation’s strategic plan.
- Develop and foster relationships with individual donors, foundations, and corporations.
- Develop and grow the Foundation’s membership base.
- Oversee the onsite “MsK Nursery” operation and mission. Ensure that pricing and markups are within scope.
- Manage payroll, including reviewing and approving payroll and timesheets.
- Manage employee relations, including reviews, issues, and resolutions.
- Oversee employee handbook updates as needed.
- Implement morale-boosting activities for employees.
- Manage the Foundation’s operating budget of $200,000 within the budget and policies established by the board and current federal and local laws and regulations.
- Review and implement financial policies and procedures in coordination with the Foundation’s Finance Committee.
- Oversee bookkeeping and revenue procedures.
- Recommend an annual budget to the Foundation’s Finance Committee and board Treasurer for review and adoption by the board of directors.
- Coordinate with the contracted bookkeeper for annual tax return preparation.
- Manage the Garden’s Community events, including Solstice Stroll and Concert in the Park series.
- Coordinate with staff, board members, and the City of Shoreline for assistance.
- Bachelor’s or graduate degree, or a combination of education and experience, in a field related to the Foundation’s mission
- Five years of horticulture, botany, environmental education, or another garden-related discipline
- At least five years of development experience, particularly with major donors
- At least five years or equivalent, administrative experience working for a non-profit organization, two of which shall have been in a supervisory position.
- Experience working with a board of directors, developing and managing budgets, and implementing strategic plans
- Strong communication, writing, marketing, and social media skills
- Entrepreneurial inclination and creativity
- Proficiency in computer and software programs including Microsoft Office/Google Drive, WordPress, database/systems
- Ability to work in all weather conditions, lift and carry heavy objects (minimum of 30 lbs), navigate the topography of the garden, and climb stairs regularly.
SUPERVISION: The Executive Director reports directly to the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Board of Directors.
TO APPLY: email a letter of interest and resume to Katie Schielke, President of the Board of Directors: katie@kruckeberg.org
Visit kruckeberg.org to learn more about the Kruckeberg Garden.
