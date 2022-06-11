Vandalized glass panels on Blue Bridge to be replaced this weekend

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Glass replacement for the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges at Aurora Avenue N and N 155th Street will begin this weekend. 

Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to access the bridges, but are urged to use caution in the work areas. 

Traffic revisions will be in place and delays may be possible. Please use alternate routes if you are able and if you must drive through the area, reduce your speed and drive cautiously to keep everyone safe.

Thank you in advance for your patience as the bridges are restored after being vandalized last year.

Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
