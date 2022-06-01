Snohomish County deputies stop dangerous driver on I-5 just north of Shoreline

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

On the afternoon of May 27, 2022 Snohomish county Directed Patrol (DP) deputies observed a gray Mercedes driving over 80 mph while following too close and weaving through traffic. 

The Mercedes continued southbound at a high rate of speed. As the Mercedes approached 220th St SW on I-5, DP was able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
 
During the contact, the two adult occupants admitted that there were several guns in the car and advised that there were a few hundred M30’s in a bag that was in the rear passenger compartment. During the investigation, DP recovered around 900 M30’s (Fentanyl pills) and three guns, one of which was a ghost AR-15 with a large drum style magazine.
 
The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Everett man, confessed to the M30’s and the firearms being in his possession and was subsequently booked into Snohomish County Jail.
 


Posted by DKH at 11:11 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  