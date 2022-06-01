Snohomish County deputies stop dangerous driver on I-5 just north of Shoreline
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
|Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
On the afternoon of May 27, 2022 Snohomish county Directed Patrol (DP) deputies observed a gray Mercedes driving over 80 mph while following too close and weaving through traffic.
The Mercedes continued southbound at a high rate of speed. As the Mercedes approached 220th St SW on I-5, DP was able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
During the contact, the two adult occupants admitted that there were several guns in the car and advised that there were a few hundred M30’s in a bag that was in the rear passenger compartment. During the investigation, DP recovered around 900 M30’s (Fentanyl pills) and three guns, one of which was a ghost AR-15 with a large drum style magazine.
The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Everett man, confessed to the M30’s and the firearms being in his possession and was subsequently booked into Snohomish County Jail.
