Shoreline PTA Council celebrates outstanding volunteers and advocates

Each year, PTAs across the country recognize outstanding volunteers and advocates who help to further the mission of ensuring the education, health and well-being of every child.



Due to the pandemic, the Shoreline PTA Council has not been able to celebrate local PTA award recipients in person for the past two years. We at Council were thrilled to invite local PTA leaders and their award recipients to a reception at Shorecrest High School last Thursday. It was a joy to gather and celebrate all recipients!



Council presented two awards this year:

Lisa Mischley, Executive Director of Dale Turner YMCA

is the Shoreline PTA Council Golden Acorn honoree for taking over

the Holiday Baskets event. PTA Board member Shannon McMaster presents the award.

The Holiday Baskets program has long provided food and gift support to Shoreline families in need.





When Council decided to retire the Holiday Baskets program to focus on other areas of support, Lisa inquired what would be done with the program. Hearing that it would likely dissolve, Lisa was quick to step in and work with the YMCA to become the lead organization for Holiday Baskets.





Under her team's guidance Holiday Baskets had another very successful event in December 2021 and will continue in the future to serve the greater Shoreline/LFP community.



Lisa is an amazing partner, leader and team member, and we are so lucky to have her in Shoreline. She spent countless hours learning the event, planning and coordinating our community partners to make this year special for our families. We are very fortunate to have such a great champion for our students and caregivers in our community. Congratulations, Lisa!





Missy Liu, Outstanding Advocate

Missy Liu, Outstanding Advocate



Missy took the initiative earlier this year to ask to create an ad hoc Council committee to address mental health in our community (focused on students). Missy presented to the board as to the need for the committee.





Once approved, Missy created social media accounts and started reaching out to the community to recruit partners to help with the committee.





Missy received an overwhelming response (over 40 people) from volunteers who wanted to help with this committee. Missy is extremely well-organized, and worked diligently to structure the committee so that volunteers could use their strengths to benefit the goals of the committee.





Missy is a collaborative leader and truly lets the group guide the vision for this committee.





Missy planned an initial meeting of the group, including recruiting facilitators to lead breakout rooms. The meeting was well attended, and although it was fairly late in the year, Missy was able to partner with the city of Shoreline to present a Mental Health Awareness night with a relevant speaker (coming up on May 31!)









Please join us in congratulating these outstanding individuals! Their commitment to Shoreline families and partnership with Shoreline PTAs makes our community stronger!



Missy has sent regular emails to the volunteer group to update them on current happenings, goals, and plans. Although we are recruiting for a co-Chair, Missy is currently leading the committee alone and doing a tremendous amount of work. She has embodied Advocacy in action! Congratulations, Missy!

Lisa is the Executive Director of the Dale Turner YMCA, a role that she is new to just this year. When Shoreline PTA Council pulled together our community partners to discuss the future of the Holiday Baskets program, Lisa was on board right from the get-go.