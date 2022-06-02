Shoreline PTA Council celebrates outstanding volunteers and advocates
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Each year, PTAs across the country recognize outstanding volunteers and advocates who help to further the mission of ensuring the education, health and well-being of every child.
Due to the pandemic, the Shoreline PTA Council has not been able to celebrate local PTA award recipients in person for the past two years. We at Council were thrilled to invite local PTA leaders and their award recipients to a reception at Shorecrest High School last Thursday. It was a joy to gather and celebrate all recipients!
Council presented two awards this year:
|Lisa Mischley (in blue) Executive Director of Dale Turner YMCA
is the Shoreline PTA Council Golden Acorn honoree for taking over
the Holiday Baskets event. PTA Board member Shannon McMaster presents the award.
Photo courtesy Shoreline PTA Council
Lisa Mischley, Golden Acorn
Lisa is the Executive Director of the Dale Turner YMCA, a role that she is new to just this year. When Shoreline PTA Council pulled together our community partners to discuss the future of the Holiday Baskets program, Lisa was on board right from the get-go.
Lisa is an amazing partner, leader and team member, and we are so lucky to have her in Shoreline. She spent countless hours learning the event, planning and coordinating our community partners to make this year special for our families. We are very fortunate to have such a great champion for our students and caregivers in our community. Congratulations, Lisa!
|Missy Liu, Outstanding Advocate
Shoreline PTA Council
Missy took the initiative earlier this year to ask to create an ad hoc Council committee to address mental health in our community (focused on students). Missy presented to the board as to the need for the committee.
Please join us in congratulating these outstanding individuals! Their commitment to Shoreline families and partnership with Shoreline PTAs makes our community stronger!
