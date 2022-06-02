Central Market rebranding as Town and Country Market

Central Market, a longstanding member of the Shoreline community and staple in the neighborhood since 2000, will continue to offer consumers the same team it knows and enjoys, same shopping experience and same product selection. Updates to the store will include new interior and exterior signs only.



Town and Country Markets announced its decision to bring all six of its stores under its family name late last year, with the first refresh at its Mill Creek and subsequently its Ballard location. Its other markets including Central Market Poulsbo will also be renamed this year.









“Our Shoreline roots run strong. We’ve been a part of the community for over two decades and our customers are like family to us,” said Bill Weymer, CEO of Town and Country for 11 years. “When making our decision to bring all of our markets under one name, Town and Country Markets, we deeply considered our community and the future of our company. Discovering how this unification would bring us together, as a community, and allow us, as a company, to better serve, inspire and explore the joy of food with our customers made it an easy choice.”

Since its opening on Bainbridge Island in 1957, Town and Country Markets had a vision to feed customers’ joy of discovery and nourish local communities. Products sold in the markets showcase the freshness of the Northwest region that people love, infused with unique, culturally-rich ingredients reflecting Town and Country’s own varied and diverse background.



Town and Country Markets also launched a new website with expanded digital content for an integrated, interactive and enhanced online shopping experience. Website visitors enjoy weekly recipe inspiration, partner stories, online ordering with Personal Shoppers, and the ability to schedule all-electric, ZERO emissions delivery.



To join Town and Country Markets in the everyday delight of eating, visit



Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and good friend Ed Loverich, the local, family-owned and run markets across Puget Sound offer an eating and shopping experience that embodies the love of great food and drink and the experience of sharing food people love.





Town and Country Markets is committed to living from its core values which include minimizing its ecological footprint and eradicating systemic and individual bigotry, prejudices and discrimination within the company.



