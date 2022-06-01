Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting June 6, 2022

The Agenda for the June 6, 2020 City of Shoreline Regular meeting includes two Actions items and two Study items.

Staff recommends that Council adopt proposed Ordinance No. 967 authorizing the use of eminent domain for certain real property to expand the City’s park land providing shoreline access. Staff will continue to negotiate for a voluntary sale of the property and will return to Council if those negotiations fail prior to filing a petition of eminent domain in the King County Superior Court.Required undergrounding of the electrical utility in the 148th St light rail area has been delayed by Seattle City Light’s (SCL) 5th Avenue Duct Bank Project. In early 2021, SCL informed Sound Transit and the City that it was pushing back the timing of this replacement project as it does not have the capital funding to complete the Duct Bank Project in coordination with the light rail project timeline. SCL estimates a 2027-2030 timeline instead of 2024. As a result, temporary above-ground 3-phase power is required in order to continue with the light rail project as well as private development in the station area.On March 7, 2022 Ordinance 958, passed by Council, addressed the temporary construction of 3-phase power. On May 23, 2022 Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 966, which provides for a new Section 13.20.060 of the SMC which would allow interim overhead power within a limited area if certain conditions are met. Proposed Section 13.20.060 SMC, titled Deferred Underground Facilities, allows for overhead electrical facilities (utility poles, wires, etc.) on an interim basis if a property owner needing new overhead electricity enters into a Deferred Underground Facilities Agreement with the City. This proposed Code section also codifies requirements for SCL related to the interim overhead electrical facilities. Council is scheduled to take action on proposed Ordinance No. 966.ShoreLake Arts engaged Artspace, the national leader in developing space for artists and arts organizations, to do a Preliminary Feasibility study on the potential for an Artspace-type project in Shoreline. The envisioned project would create both a permanent home for ShoreLake Arts and 40 to 75 units of affordable housing for artists. Artspace released the final Preliminary Feasibility Report in January 2022.The final report found a demand for both an Arts Center to house community arts events and art education programming and affordable artist housing, and that the project should be in Shoreline. The next required step in the Artspace project includes a market study ($35,000) and project refinement workshop ($12,500). Artspace advised ShoreLake Arts to find funding to begin the Market Study by September 2022. On May 6, 2022, ShoreLake Arts sent a letter to the City requesting City funding of $20,000 to $25,000 to help fund the next steps.The current request from ShoreLake Arts is for the City to provide up to $25,000 in funding for the Artspace market study and project refinement workshop. The $25,000 would come from the General Fund fund balance that is more than the amount required by City policy. Staff recommends that Council authorize up to $25,000 for this one-time allocation.With several years having passed since City Council adoption of the two light rail station subarea plans and initial development code regulations, opportunities have been identified to refine the MUR-70’ zone to better facilitate implementation of the plans. Stemming from the discussion at the October 25, 2021 joint meeting between the City Council and Planning Commission, the Planning Commission has continued work on Development Code amendments that would:Establish provisions to reduce off-street parking requirements up to 50%, with approval of a Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Plan; andRevise the process and requirements by which development may achieve the maximum allowable building height of 140 feet by removing the requirement for a Development Agreement.Staff will present the Planning Commission’s recommended MUR-70’ zone development code amendments.