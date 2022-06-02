Shoreline Farmers Market starts Saturday June 4

Thursday, June 2, 2022

We couldn't be more excited to finally have opening day in sight. We hope you join us to celebrate our 11th season in Shoreline. 

The growing season is a little late this year (the winter that wouldn't let go) so make sure to talk to the farmers about when you can expect your favorite fruit or vegetable to show up at the market. 

Don't worry though, there will be plenty of delicious food to tide you over!

What can you expect at the market this season?

WA grown fruits and veggies
Local honey, fresh baked bread, and sweet treats
Live Music every Saturday
Kids PoP Program, every other week starting on June 4th
More food trucks and hot prepared food vendors
And were bringing back our giant Connect 4 game

Join us at our *new location* in the Park n Ride at 192nd St N and Aurora Ave N. 

With plenty of parking you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line. We proudly accept SNAP/EBT/WIC and Senior FMNP.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for season updates. 10am to 2pm.



