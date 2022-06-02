Learn about design updates and construction staging for 145th Street projects at virtual Open House

Future design of N 145th Street near Corliss Avenue N, looking west

Image courtesy City of Shoreline













145th Street Virtual Open House

When: Wednesday, June 1 – Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Where: Information and the link to the virtual open house is available at shorelinewa.gov/145projects.

Details: Join the virtual open house to:

Learn about the current challenges along 145th Street and how we plan to address them.



Review the latest project designs and updated visualizations.



See the latest design and construction schedule.



Watch a video to see how construction will be staged over time. Free Wi-Fi and computer access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the virtual open house:

Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA 98155 - library card required.

Broadview Branch, Seattle Public Library, 12755 Greenwood Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98133 – library card not required for the first 30 minutes of computer usage.

About 145th Street



The 145th Street corridor is a major east-west route that connects south Shoreline and north Seattle neighborhoods to businesses, parks, and services. The City also provided information about the construction schedule for the different phases of the project.





The work along 145th Street will improve intersection safety, reduce traffic, and add better pedestrian and bicycle access.









145th Street improvements will be addressed through two projects:

145th Street Corridor Project

Improves traffic lights at intersections.



Adds left turn lanes.



Adjusts traffic light timing.



Adds pedestrian signs.



Improves sidewalks and crosswalks.



Adds Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible curb ramps.

145th Street and I-5 Interchange Project

Replaces the traffic light intersections on both the east and west sides of I-5 with roundabouts.



Eliminates left turn lanes and adds a bike lane and sidewalk along the north side of the bridge over I-5. Together, these projects will improve safety, efficiency, and connectivity along 145th Street.







These improvements come as the City prepares to welcome the Sound Transit Link light rail and the new Shoreline South/148th Street station to the neighborhood in 2024.