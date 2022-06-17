LFP Garden Tour Saturday - rain or shine
Friday, June 17, 2022
This Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9am - 3pm at the Lake Forest Park Town Center (tickets and plants and garden art market) and six private gardens. Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Luscious plants, garden art, musicians, working artists and unique and interesting gardens for your enjoyment rain or shine!
Tickets for the Tour are available online or at three local ticket outlets until Friday night and then at the LFP Town Center door on Saturday. More information here
