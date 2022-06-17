Knock down genealogy brick walls June 25 with free, personal sessions through Sno-Isle Genealogy
Friday, June 17, 2022
|Sno-Isle research library at Heritage Park
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday June 25, 2022, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.
To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message.
Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. Caroll Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts.
The free 40 min. session is an "in person" appointment.
