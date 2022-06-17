Scene on the Sound: Standing in the middle of Puget Sound

RB Saltwater Park photo by Barbara Twaddell





Barbara Twaddell said it best: "I felt like I was standing in the middle of Puget Sound." She was at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and sent a picture to prove it!





Seafood buffet photo by Barbara Twaddell

Richmond Beach was a good spot for seagulls to fish - shallow water and not a lot of people.





Clam's eye view photo by Wayne Pridemore

This is in Edmonds - the part of the beach that is normally under water. Wayne Pridemore has promised me that he is not lying on the ground to take photos like this. This is in Edmonds - the part of the beach that is normally under water. Wayne Pridemore has promised me that he is not lying on the ground to take photos like this.





Rock layers photo by Wayne Pridemore

I think it's a safe assumption that the green layer seldom sees the light of day.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore

That's Point Wells in the background. The oil tanks are not beautiful, but imagine it filled with enormous apartment buildings.





Wading in the water photo by Wayne Pridemore

Not sure what they were trying to catch in the little net but this youngster doesn't look too excited about wading in cold water.





Dog park photo by Lee Lageschulte

Lee Lageschulte says that she has never seen so many people at the dog park.





The low tides will continue for a few days until the moon stops wobbling in its orbit - but we have seen the lowest tides. I wonder what the beaches look like in Japan?





--Diane Hettrick











