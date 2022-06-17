Relay for Life relocates to Magnuson Park for June 25, 2022 event to raise money to fight cancer



The Shoreline Relay For life has been renamed to Relay For Life of North King County The Shoreline Relay For life has been renamed to

Our Event this year 2022 will be once again an in person community Event, with a NEW LOCATION



Where - MAGNUSON PARK, Seattle WA 98125

Date - June 25, 2022

Time - 12pm to 6pm





Trident will be serving a free lunch starting about 2pm



PLEASE COME JOIN US FOR OUR EVENT TO HELP END THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER.



We are looking for more teams to join us and of course Sponsors and SURVIVORS and caregivers.





Please go to our website and join us.



The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up - virtually or in person - to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.











