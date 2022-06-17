Kenmore concert series at St. Edward's kicks off July 7, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022


Kenmore's 20th Annual Summer Concert Series kicks off Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Concerts run weekly in July from 6pm - 8pm at St. Edward State Park 14445 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

Beer and Wine Garden hosted by The Lodge, serving local beer from Kenmore's very own Stoup.

Check out the band lineup here, and join us in July for summer tunes in a gorgeous setting!

Dates: 
  • Thursdays in July - 7, 14, 21, 28
  • Time: 6-8pm
Location:
  • Saint Edward State Park - South Lawn
  • 14445 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
More Details
  • Bring low chairs, blankets for seating on the lawn
  • Bring a picnic or purchase from vendors
  • Free admission and parking
  • Follow event signs after entering park
  • Pets must be leashed
  • Discovery Pass not required starting at 4:30pm



