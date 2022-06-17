Local Resident Named to College of William and Mary Dean's List

Friday, June 17, 2022

College of William and Mary
WILLIAMSBURG, VA (June 15, 2022)

Ben Normann from Seattle, WA was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William and Mary for the spring 2022 semester.

In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William and Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.



