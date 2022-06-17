Hillwood neighborhood Greenwood Trail work party July 9, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022


Hillwood Neighborhood Association is having a volunteer trail work party Saturday July 9, 2022 from 9am - 12pm.

Sponsored by the City of Shoreline Environmental Mini-Grant, we are continuing work on the trail on N 200th St where it meets Greenwood Ave. 

This work party will consist of placing cardboard, compost and mulch on the west side next to the trail in  preparation for planting in the fall and next year.

Bring gloves and a positive attitude. If you have them please also bring buckets, shovels, rakes, and wheelbarrows. 

Refreshments will be provided. We can also give community service credit to those who need it.

Please join us in helping to improve this well-used trail in our neighborhood.



Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  