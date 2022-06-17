Hillwood neighborhood Greenwood Trail work party July 9, 2022

Hillwood Neighborhood Association is having a volunteer trail work party Saturday July 9, 2022 from 9am - 12pm.





Sponsored by the City of Shoreline Environmental Mini-Grant, we are continuing work on the trail on N 200th St where it meets Greenwood Ave.





This work party will consist of placing cardboard, compost and mulch on the west side next to the trail in preparation for planting in the fall and next year.





Bring gloves and a positive attitude. If you have them please also bring buckets, shovels, rakes, and wheelbarrows.





Refreshments will be provided. We can also give community service credit to those who need it.





Please join us in helping to improve this well-used trail in our neighborhood.











