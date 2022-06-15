Dembowski awards Martin Luther King Medal of Distinguished Service to Heidi Shepherd
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|Heidi Shepherd with Rod Dembowski
“It’s a privilege to celebrate and honor Heidi for her incredible service to North King County residents, by awarding her the highest honor given by the King County Council,” Dembowski said.
“She has helped so many of our neighbors find housing, food security, better health and new opportunities to thrive.
"Congratulations Heidi and thank you for all you do!”
Shepherd currently serves as Board President of the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA), an advocacy organization that works to build partnerships with providers, school districts, community advocates, residents, elected officials, and faith communities in the cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and Woodinville.
“This medal is a powerful reminder that we must work together with persistence and urgency to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity for stability, growth and belonging,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd is also a 30-year-plus member of the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, serves as Chair of King County’s Veterans, Seniors, Human Services Levy Advisory Board, and is a member of the North King County Coalition on Homelessness.
“NUHSA is thrilled to learn of Heidi’s recognition by the King County Council and the significant award presented by Councilmember Rod Dembowski,” said Silje Sodal, Executive Director of NUHSA.
“We are grateful for her long-standing leadership, passion and dedication to not just this organization and its advocacy for human services, but to every organization she is involved with.”
This marks the seventh year that councilmembers have each selected someone from their district whose work embodies the spirit of King’s question. Councilmember Dembowski authored the original legislation in 2015, establishing the program.
0 comments:
Post a Comment