Jobs: Kitchen positions and back up bartenders at Drumlin and Ridgecrest Public House





We serve beer, cider and wine, and a small kitchen in Drumlin provides a basic menu for both locations to supplement the nightly food trucks at the curb.





We have six full time staff and three part time staff. Behind the scenes is clean, organized and fun, and all the customers are having a good day, or at least trying to.



Kitchen position: one or two part time positions to cover Wednesday – Sunday 2-10 pm at Drumlin. Assemble, prep and plate sandwiches, salads, and snacks; serve and bus tables; wash dishes. No commercial kitchen experience required, but significant familiarity with cooking is; we will train. You must enjoy prioritizing, multitasking, moving quickly, communicating, and working well with others.





This is a great job for people who like doing things with their hands and having people around them, but not necessarily engaging directly with people as the primary part of their job. Must be 18 or older. Pay is $16/hour DOE plus pooled tips averaging $10/hour.



Backup bartender: one or two part time positions to cover rotating shifts 4-9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays at Drumlin and Ridgecrest Pub, and a Sunday brunch 10 am – 12 pm at Drumlin. (We will consider full time permanent employment with health benefits for the right person.)



