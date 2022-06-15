Jobs: Kitchen positions and back up bartenders at Drumlin and Ridgecrest Public House
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Drumlin and Ridgecrest Public House for the summer or permanent employment.
We serve beer, cider and wine, and a small kitchen in Drumlin provides a basic menu for both locations to supplement the nightly food trucks at the curb.
We have six full time staff and three part time staff. Behind the scenes is clean, organized and fun, and all the customers are having a good day, or at least trying to.
Kitchen position: one or two part time positions to cover Wednesday – Sunday 2-10 pm at Drumlin. Assemble, prep and plate sandwiches, salads, and snacks; serve and bus tables; wash dishes. No commercial kitchen experience required, but significant familiarity with cooking is; we will train. You must enjoy prioritizing, multitasking, moving quickly, communicating, and working well with others.
Kitchen position: one or two part time positions to cover Wednesday – Sunday 2-10 pm at Drumlin. Assemble, prep and plate sandwiches, salads, and snacks; serve and bus tables; wash dishes. No commercial kitchen experience required, but significant familiarity with cooking is; we will train. You must enjoy prioritizing, multitasking, moving quickly, communicating, and working well with others.
This is a great job for people who like doing things with their hands and having people around them, but not necessarily engaging directly with people as the primary part of their job. Must be 18 or older. Pay is $16/hour DOE plus pooled tips averaging $10/hour.
Backup bartender: one or two part time positions to cover rotating shifts 4-9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays at Drumlin and Ridgecrest Pub, and a Sunday brunch 10 am – 12 pm at Drumlin. (We will consider full time permanent employment with health benefits for the right person.)
Backup bartender: one or two part time positions to cover rotating shifts 4-9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays at Drumlin and Ridgecrest Pub, and a Sunday brunch 10 am – 12 pm at Drumlin. (We will consider full time permanent employment with health benefits for the right person.)
No bartender experience required, but significant familiarity with beer, cider and wine is; we will train. You must enjoy talking with people, working well with others, moving quickly, multitasking, and walking a lot. This is a great job for people who like to do things with their hands and engage with people directly. Must be 21 or older. Pay is $16/hour DOE plus pooled tips averaging $20/hour.
If you are interested, please email your resume and a cover letter to joinus@drumlin.pub
If you are interested, please email your resume and a cover letter to joinus@drumlin.pub
0 comments:
Post a Comment