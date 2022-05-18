Volunteer position at Shoreline Farmers Market packing produce bags for seniors



Are you looking to give back to your community? We have a great opportunity for you! Are you looking to give back to your community? We have a great opportunity for you!





The farmers market is seeking out four detail-oriented volunteers who can commit two hours of their time every Saturday morning (from June 10 - August 13).





Volunteers will work together sorting vegetables and packing fresh produce bags for seniors in our community who have been identified by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center and Northwest Neighbors Network.





These bags will be delivered to seniors in the community, providing fresh access to healthy and nutritious food.





Sounds great right? This is a chance to be outside in the fresh air, meet new people, and give back to others!



