Summer Tennis Skills and Drills tennis camp at Shorewood courts

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Coach Arnie Moreno
June 27th to July 1st, 2022

Coach Arnie Moreno will hold a Summer Skills and Drills tennis camp for middle school to high school. If the student will be in middles school ( 6th grade ) next school year they would be able to participate. 

It will be for all levels from beginner to advanced. Learn tennis strategy through drills and games

Coach Arnie Moreno says tennis is a lifetime sport for a lifetime of fun !

Arnie Moreno
  • PTR Certified Tennis Instructor
  • Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach
  • Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach
  • Shorewood High School 403 wins 15 Wesco South League Championships
  • Seattle P–I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005
  • King 5 “Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008
  • Washington State University “Educator of Excellence” Award 2007
LOCATION: Shorewood HS tennis courts, 17300 Fremont Ave N.

Time / Days: 
  • MONDAY – thru - FRIDAY 10am to 12 noon
  • Dates: June 27, 28, 29, 30 July 1
  • LAST DAY OF CAMP JULY OF CAMP July 1, 2022
  • * 5th and 6th make up dates only for rain out lesson
  • * Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191

Cost:
  • 5 two hour lessons for $ 125.00 or $ 25 per lesson
  • *Family plan – more than one family member in the camp :
  • 5 2 hour group lessons for $100 per student or $ 20 / day- per student.
  • Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.
  • Mail payment or bring to first day of practice. 18904 32nd Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155

Ball Machine - Live ball drills - Fundamentals
Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy
ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL
RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED

Required by first week of tennis camp: emergency contact and insurance coverage information

PLEASE CALL or email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP

(Cell) 206-412-3191 (Home) 206-367-9345 email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com



