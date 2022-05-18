Daniel Natividad selected as new Ridgecrest principal

Daniel Natividad, new principal for

Daniel Natividad has been selected to serve as the principal at Ridgecrest Elementary School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board.





He will succeed Elizabeth Nunes, who has been the school’s principal since 2018. Daniel will be joining the Ridgecrest family from the Everett School District, where he currently serves as Principal of the Everett Virtual Academy K-8.



Daniel has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a Masters in Teaching from City University of Seattle, and administration credentials from Western Washington University.





He taught middle school Humanities at Totem Middle School in Marysville and Sequoia Middle School in Kent. Since that time, Daniel has served as an administrator for ten years, holding the roles of Principal and Assistant Principal at the elementary level and time as Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at the middle school level.



