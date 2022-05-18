Daniel Natividad selected as new Ridgecrest principal

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Daniel Natividad, new principal for
Ridgecrest Elementary School 
Daniel Natividad has been selected to serve as the principal at Ridgecrest Elementary School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. 

He will succeed Elizabeth Nunes, who has been the school’s principal since 2018. Daniel will be joining the Ridgecrest family from the Everett School District, where he currently serves as Principal of the Everett Virtual Academy K-8.

Daniel has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a Masters in Teaching from City University of Seattle, and administration credentials from Western Washington University. 

He taught middle school Humanities at Totem Middle School in Marysville and Sequoia Middle School in Kent. Since that time, Daniel has served as an administrator for ten years, holding the roles of Principal and Assistant Principal at the elementary level and time as Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at the middle school level.

Shoreline Schools and the Ridgecrest area hold memories and connections for Daniel and his family, as his wife lived in the neighborhood and graduated from Shorecrest High School. Daniel and his wife have two sons, who are in 7th and 3rd grade, and a two-year-old daughter.

“I am extremely excited to serve and lead the Ridgecrest Elementary community and families this upcoming school year and beyond,” says Daniel. 
“I plan to work and partner with our staff, parents, and community to ensure that we provide many opportunities for our students. As the son of Filipino immigrants and the first in my family to graduate college, my values of equity and access drive my actions and decisions.”

“Daniel brings several years of school administrative experience and is known for his commitment to students, staff, and families,” says Superintendent Reyes. “As a dedicated professional, student advocate, and collaborative leader, he will be a wonderful addition to Ridgecrest and our school district.”



Posted by DKH at 12:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  