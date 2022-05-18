Daniel Natividad selected as new Ridgecrest principal
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Daniel Natividad, new principal for
Ridgecrest Elementary School
He will succeed Elizabeth Nunes, who has been the school’s principal since 2018. Daniel will be joining the Ridgecrest family from the Everett School District, where he currently serves as Principal of the Everett Virtual Academy K-8.
Daniel has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a Masters in Teaching from City University of Seattle, and administration credentials from Western Washington University.
He taught middle school Humanities at Totem Middle School in Marysville and Sequoia Middle School in Kent. Since that time, Daniel has served as an administrator for ten years, holding the roles of Principal and Assistant Principal at the elementary level and time as Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at the middle school level.
Shoreline Schools and the Ridgecrest area hold memories and connections for Daniel and his family, as his wife lived in the neighborhood and graduated from Shorecrest High School. Daniel and his wife have two sons, who are in 7th and 3rd grade, and a two-year-old daughter.
“Daniel brings several years of school administrative experience and is known for his commitment to students, staff, and families,” says Superintendent Reyes. “As a dedicated professional, student advocate, and collaborative leader, he will be a wonderful addition to Ridgecrest and our school district.”
“I am extremely excited to serve and lead the Ridgecrest Elementary community and families this upcoming school year and beyond,” says Daniel.
“I plan to work and partner with our staff, parents, and community to ensure that we provide many opportunities for our students. As the son of Filipino immigrants and the first in my family to graduate college, my values of equity and access drive my actions and decisions.”
