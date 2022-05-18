Shoreline PTA Council approves a new Mental Health Committee and sponsors a free webinar with Lynette Pang
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
The committee has 70 members with representation from professionals in the mental health field, families with lived mental health experience and parents wanting to make a difference.
The overarching goal of the committee is to reduce stigma around mental health for our families and students through:
Cross collaboration and partnerships with school district administrators and staff, PTAs, community mental health providers and the City of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park will help to bring the goals to fruition.
- Education, advocacy and support
- A school culture where students feel safe when talking about their mental wellness
- Knowledge of resources and services
|Lynette Pang, M.A., LMHC
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month and Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage month, this committee has partnered with the City of Shoreline to present a free webinar by Lynette Pang, MA, LMHC and Shoreline resident and parent, to discuss the historical and current issues that have impacted Asian-Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and their mental wellness in our multicultural and multigenerational society.
Participants will learn how to find support and connection with AANHPI community members, local resources and organizations. This webinar will be on May 31, 2022 from 7-8:30pm and all are welcome and no pre-registration is required to attend.
More information can be found at: https://www.shorelinepta.org/mental-health-committee.html
