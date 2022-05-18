Shoreline PTA Council approves a new Mental Health Committee and sponsors a free webinar with Lynette Pang

In response to the need to better support student and family mental health, in January the Shoreline PTA Council approved a new Mental Health committee.









The overarching goal of the committee is to reduce stigma around mental health for our families and students through:

Education, advocacy and support

A school culture where students feel safe when talking about their mental wellness

Knowledge of resources and services Areas of action will include guest speakers, advocacy for local and legislative mental health policies, and informal support groups that focus on underrepresented community members (such as people of color; multilingual; foster care; families with disabilities, 504 plans and IEPs; families who are experiencing homelessness; and those who identify as LGBTQIA+).



Cross collaboration and partnerships with school district administrators and staff, PTAs, community mental health providers and the City of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park will help to bring the goals to fruition. The committee has 70 members with representation from professionals in the mental health field, families with lived mental health experience and parents wanting to make a difference.





Lynette Pang, M.A., LMHC

Free Webinar

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month and Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage month, this committee has partnered with the City of Shoreline to present a free webinar by Lynette Pang, MA, LMHC and Shoreline resident and parent, to discuss the historical and current issues that have impacted Asian-Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and their mental wellness in our multicultural and multigenerational society.





Participants will learn how to find support and connection with AANHPI community members, local resources and organizations. This webinar will be on May 31, 2022 from 7-8:30pm and all are welcome and no pre-registration is required to attend.



