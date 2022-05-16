The rain held off and the Twin Ponds plant sale did well

Saturday it was supposed to rain, but the weather turned out pretty nice after all!





Thanks to everyone that came out to support the plant sale! We raised over $900, which is even more than last year!





And we took note of what people were asking about for next year, so we can plan for more cherry tomatoes, summer squash and a bigger variety of herbs!





In the meantime, the leftover vegetable starts are heading off to the Food Bank to give to families that have access to at least a little growing space.



