The rain held off and the Twin Ponds plant sale did well

Monday, May 16, 2022


Saturday it was supposed to rain, but the weather turned out pretty nice after all! 

Thanks to everyone that came out to support the plant sale! We raised over $900, which is even more than last year! 

And we took note of what people were asking about for next year, so we can plan for more cherry tomatoes, summer squash and a bigger variety of herbs! 

In the meantime, the leftover vegetable starts are heading off to the Food Bank to give to families that have access to at least a little growing space.



Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  