Rainbow for Girls hosting Family Bingo in Shoreline Saturday to support Page Ahead Literacy
Monday, May 16, 2022
Hello There! My name is Sierra and I am a member of an awesome organization, Rainbow for Girls! Think of it as a junior sorority or leadership club for girls 11-20 years old.
It has helped build my confidence, provide service to my community and meet some lifelong friends. In addition I've gained leadership skills, public speaking, and event planning skills. I’ve been a member since I was 12 and now I’ve advanced to being a state officer this year.
Every year the State President chooses a service project the jurisdiction (of Washington and Idaho) raises money for throughout the year. This year it's Page Ahead Literacy Program.
Every year the State President chooses a service project the jurisdiction (of Washington and Idaho) raises money for throughout the year. This year it's Page Ahead Literacy Program.
It’s an organization based in Seattle that provides books and learning resources to underprivileged/under-resourced children across the state. Since 1990, they’ve provided more than 3.5 Million books and have helped more than 950,000 kids.
I am hosting a Bingo Fundraiser with one of my state officer friends this Saturday, May 21st at 1pm at the Shoreline Masonic Center 753 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133.
There will be a silent auction and concessions available - you won’t wanna miss out!
The theme is Seasons, so come dressed in the attire of your favorite season.Admission is $10 which includes a game board, and for additional family members it’s only $5 each. All proceeds go to Page Ahead Literacy Program!
It will be great fun for the whole family. I would love to see you there!
0 comments:
Post a Comment