Virtual meeting Tuesday regarding WSDOT plans to replace culvert out of Lake Ballinger

Monday, May 16, 2022

Lake Ballinger is just north of SR 104 between
Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.
Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace
The Ballinger Watershed Forum will meet virtually from 2pm to 3:30pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

A discussion is scheduled on the @wsdot culvert that restricts flow from Lake Ballinger during heavy rain.

@wsdot is proposing to replace the culvert, which could reduce flooding.

Link to attend meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85351576195?pwd=aU9qMzJ5U0lmYnh3UlNxbmtTWHllQT09

Meeting ID: 853 5157 6195
Passcode: 683992

Phone: (253) 215-8782

The cities of Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, and Snohomish County coordinate efforts under an interlocal agreement to address problems relating to water quality, habitat enhancement and flooding in the Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed.



