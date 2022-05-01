Shoreline planning commission to receive update on Sound Transit Lynnwood Link
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Thursday, May 5, 2022, 7:00pm - 9:59pm
AgendaAgenda Highlights
Participate
- Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
- Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 880 0939 3946)
- Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
- Submit Written Public Comment
Contact us
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
