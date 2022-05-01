LFP Mayor: Coffee with the Mayor is back

Mayor Jeff Johnson, Lake Forest Park From LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson From LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson





I am happy to let you know that Coffee with the Mayor is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 9:30 - 10:30am.





When I originally mentioned meeting outdoors, the statewide mask mandate was in place.





With the mandate lifted, and masks not required at City Hall at this time, I have decided to hold the event in the Council Chambers so we are not impacted by weather. Seating will be set up to provide social distancing.



If you haven't attended the coffee events in the past, they are an informal opportunity for you to share with me what's on your mind. Coffee and pastries are provided.



I'm looking forward to seeing everyone on the 21st!



--Mayor Johnson







