COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, April 29, 2022
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Every year the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries hosts a memorial ceremony for workers who lost their lives on the job.
L/I records show 26 people passed away in 2021 after contracting COVID-19 while working in hospitals, prisons, manufacturing jobs, or other workplaces.
Another 15 workers died following long battles with other occupational illnesses. This makes COVID-19 fatalities the highest work-related deaths for the second year in a row.
A total of 106 fallen workers were lost. They were all honored in L/I's annual Worker Memorial Day this week.
“Even as we believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, we find ourselves looking back on another year where COVID was the leading cause of job-related deaths,” said Joel Sacks, L/I director.
“We will not forget those who lost their lives to COVID or other causes. We all need to do everything in our power to ensure every worker goes home safe at the end of the day.”
You can view the memorial service and learn more about the fallen workers.
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
King county cases
- Total confirmed cases - 369,189
- Cases in past 7 days - 5,259 - 22% increase from previous 7 days
- Average daily cases - 796
King county hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 11,558
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 70 - 46% increase from previous 7 days
- Average daily hospitalizations - 10
King county deaths
- Total deaths - 2,738
- Deaths in past 14 days - 11 - 27% decrease from previous 14 days
- Daily average deaths - 1
Seattle Cases
- Total confirmed cases - 106,250
- Cases in past 7 days - 2,230 - 4% increase from previous 7 days
- Average daily cases - 333
Seattle Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 2,466
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 22 - 83% increase from previous 7 days
- Average daily hospitalizations - 3
- Total deaths - 642
- Deaths in 14 days - 1 - 67% decrease from previous 14 days
- Average daily deaths - <1
Shoreline cases
- Total confirmed cases - 8,746
- Cases in past 7 days - 154 - 22% increase in past 7 days
- Average daily cases - 22
Shoreline Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 294
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days
Shoreline Deaths
- Total deaths - 129
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - 0 change in past 14 days
- Average daily deaths - 0
Lake Forest Park cases
- Total confirmed cases - 1,595
- Cases in past 7 days - 31 - 67% increase over previous 7 days
- Average daily cases - 5
Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 33
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - 100% decrease in past 7 days
- Average daily hospitalizations - 0
Lake Forest Park Deaths
- Total deaths - 6
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change
- Average daily deaths - 0
