Another 15 workers died following long battles with other occupational illnesses. This makes COVID-19 fatalities the highest work-related deaths for the second year in a row.

“Even as we believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, we find ourselves looking back on another year where COVID was the leading cause of job-related deaths,” said Joel Sacks, L/I director. “We will not forget those who lost their lives to COVID or other causes. We all need to do everything in our power to ensure every worker goes home safe at the end of the day.”

COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, April 29, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.

King county cases

Total confirmed cases - 369,189

Cases in past 7 days - 5,259 - 22% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 796 King county hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 11,558

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 70 - 46% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 10 King county deaths Total deaths - 2,738

Deaths in past 14 days - 11 - 27% decrease from previous 14 days

Daily average deaths - 1

Seattle Cases

Total confirmed cases - 106,250

Cases in past 7 days - 2,230 - 4% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 333 Seattle Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 2,466

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 22 - 83% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 3 Seattle Deaths Total deaths - 642

Deaths in 14 days - 1 - 67% decrease from previous 14 days

Average daily deaths - <1

Shoreline cases

Total confirmed cases - 8,746

Cases in past 7 days - 154 - 22% increase in past 7 days

Average daily cases - 22 Shoreline Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 294

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days Shoreline Deaths Total deaths - 129

Deaths in 14 days - 0 - 0 change in past 14 days

Average daily deaths - 0

Lake Forest Park cases

Total confirmed cases - 1,595

Cases in past 7 days - 31 - 67% increase over previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 5 Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 33

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - 100% decrease in past 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 0 Lake Forest Park Deaths Total deaths - 6

Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change

Average daily deaths - 0



