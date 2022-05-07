Public Health investigating outbreak of norovirus-like illness at Oak Tree Village IHOP

Saturday, May 7, 2022

IHOP photo by Leo M
Public Health is investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness associated with vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills at IHOP #1755, located in Oak Tree Village, 10002 Aurora Ave N #2-24, Seattle, WA 98101

Illnesses

Since April 29, 2022, 5 people from 1 meal party reported becoming ill after eating food from IHOP on April 28, 2022. They have not identified any ill employees.

Public Health actions

Environmental Health Investigators visited the restaurant on May 4th, 2022. Investigators identified improper hand washing which is a risk factor known to contribute to the spread of norovirus-like illness. 

The restaurant closed on May 4, 2022, to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Environmental Health Investigators revisited the restaurant on May 5th and confirmed proper cleaning and disinfection was completed. The restaurant was reopened on May 5, 2022.



