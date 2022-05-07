Residential structure fire on NE 189th St

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Home is uninhabitable after explosion and fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Residential Structure Fire response at 4:45am Friday morning, May 6, 2022 to the 800 block of NE 189th St. Fire was extinguished upon arrival. Unknown explosion occurred in the home and it appears uninhabitable. 

Medics took two patients to Harborview with burns. A third patient denied our treatment.

The cause is being investigated.



