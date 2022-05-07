Residential structure fire on NE 189th St
Saturday, May 7, 2022
|Home is uninhabitable after explosion and fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Residential Structure Fire response at 4:45am Friday morning, May 6, 2022 to the 800 block of NE 189th St. Fire was extinguished upon arrival. Unknown explosion occurred in the home and it appears uninhabitable.
Medics took two patients to Harborview with burns. A third patient denied our treatment.
The cause is being investigated.
