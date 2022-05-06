Shorewood girls tennis finishes the season undefeated and as WesCo South League Champions





They earned the league championship and finished with a remarkable individual win and loss record, winning 88 matches and losing only 4 all season.





They won eleven matches 7-0 and two matches 5-2.





Coach Arnie Moreno, in his 19th season as varsity coach cannot remember any team in WesCo tennis being this dominant and consistent.





The Shorewood girls’ teams of 2005, 2006, 2007 had a record of 47-1 and Coach Moreno remembers that many of their wins were very close victories.





He feels that this year's team is as good or better than the 2005 team, with two back-to-back undefeated seasons, and has set a record for individual season win totals, that maybe only they can break or match.





The Shorewood team returns next season with the same line up.





l-r Singles players sophomore Emily Lin and freshman Rylie Gettmann were undefeated

Leading the team were the singles players who lost only one match.





Undefeated players were number 1 sophomore Emily Lin, number 2 freshman Rylie Gettmann, number 3 junior Lindsay Rand and number 4 junior Sophia Serwold.





Everett Herald Prep Athlete of the Week April 18 - 24 Emily Lin - Shorewood - Girls Tennis

Lin, a sophomore, went 3-0 in her No. 1 singles matches while helping Shorewood with a trio of wins. Lin didn’t drop a set in her first two victories and closed her week with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Edmonds-Woodway’s Paige Oliver. Lin won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week poll for April 18-24 by claiming 829 (29.9%) of 2,774 votes.



l-r Doubles team sophomore Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura

lost only one match during the season and won 12

The Shorewood doubles teams were also dominant.

Number 1 sophomores Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura lost only one match and won 12,

lost only one match and won 12, number 2 doubles Ava Lamb and freshman Mari Brittle undefeated,

undefeated, number 3 doubles junior Reese Johnson and sophomore Amelia Uran undefeated.

Before the start of the season Coach Moreno knew this would be a good team but did not know how good they were. The Shorewood girls team proved to everyone they were the best. Coach Moreno is extremely proud of the team's accomplishments and sportsmanship.

Shorewood hosts the WesCo South league tournament May 10, 11 and 12, 2022 with matches starting at 1pm each day.





Each team in the South league will enter their top two singles players and doubles teams as they try to place in the top four to qualify for the following week's District 1 tournament at Snohomish. The District 1 tournament, May 17th and 18th is the first regional step of the WIAA State tournament.



The top four placers from District 1 qualify to play at the WIAA State tournament in Richland, Washington at Hanford High School May 27th and 28th





l-r Doubles team Amelia Uran and Reese Johnson

were undefeated during the season WesCo South league Champions



SHOREWOOD

Hannah Alexander

Hannah Barnett

Maribel Brittle

Katie Freshwater.

Sophie Galley

Rylie Gettmann

Reese Johnson

Ava Lamb

Emily Lin

Alexandra Mignogna

Emma Nelson

Sophia Newton

Emma Okamura

Carryn Petersen

Lindsay Rand

Sophia Serwold

Amelia Uran

Sophia Serwold was undefeated Shorewood 5, Glacier Peak 2



Singles SHOREWOODSingles

Emily Lin (SW) def. Skylr Allen 6-0, 6-0; Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Allie Jensen 6-4, 6-2; Mari Brittle (SW) def. Maddy Henningsen 6-1, 6-3; Kayla Long (GP) def. Carryn Petersen 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles Doubles

Emma Okamura-Emma Nelson (SW) def. Annabelle Nicoletti-Cathy Nguyen 6-1, 6-3; Sophia Serwold-Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Kayraun Mangkomkeo-Senna Suydan 6-0, 6-0; Isabelle Paulsen-Trinity Hollimon (GP) def. Hannah Alexander-Katie Freshwater 6-4, 7-5.



Lindsay Rand was undefeated

Shorewood 7, Arlington 0 . 5-4-22



Singles Singles

Emily Lin (SW) def. Mackenzie Caple 6-1, 6-1; Rylie Gettmann (SW) def. Elle Aalbu 6-0, 6-1; Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Bella Mathews 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Serwold (SW) def. Zella Jones 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Emma Okamura-Emma Nelson (SW) def. Elle Roskelley-Marilyn Marsh 6-3, 6-2; Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (SW) def. Haylie Angel-Emma Armes 6-1, 6-0; Ava Lamb-Hannah Barnett (SW) def. Sophia Nichols-Lexi Coker 6-1, 7-5.



They beat Glacier Peak 5-2 and Arlington 7-0.