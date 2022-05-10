Paint and Sip every Thursday at Red Sky Gallery in LFP Town Center
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Art supplies and wine are provided
at the Paint and Sip class at Red Sky
See you Thursday!
The Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Center hosts a Paint and Sip class
every Thursday night from 6:00-8:00pm.
Art supplies and wine are provided.
Karen Towey is the instructor.
Absolutely no art experience needed. Really!
Just come and relax and enjoy an evening of fun.
Register at: www.redskygalleries.com Two hours, $50
0 comments:
Post a Comment