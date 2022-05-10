Paint and Sip every Thursday at Red Sky Gallery in LFP Town Center

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Art supplies and wine are provided
at the Paint and Sip class at Red Sky
See you Thursday!

The Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park Center hosts a Paint and Sip class 
every Thursday night from 6:00-8:00pm. 

Art supplies and wine are provided. 

Karen Towey is the instructor. 

Absolutely no art experience needed. Really! 

Just come and relax and enjoy an evening of fun. 

Register at: www.redskygalleries.com Two hours, $50



